Bono and The Edge shared a touching acoustic version of U2's iconic song "Sunday Bloody Sunday" to mark the 50th anniversary of the massacre of 14 innocent nationalists in Derry.

The video was posted on U2's official Twitter account alongside the simple caption "30 January 2022 - With love, Bono & Edge".

The four-minute video, filmed in black and white, features footage of Fr. Edward Daly waving a white handkerchief as marchers carry the body of 17-year-old Jackie Duddy.

Read more Taoiseach denounces amnesty for Troubles-era killings

The acoustic rendition also includes a reworked final verse of the famous U2 song.

"Here at the murder scene

The virus of fiction, reality TV

Why so many mothers cry

Religion is the enemy of the Holy Spirit guide

And the battle just begun

Where is the victory Jesus won?"

30 January 2022 - With love, Bono & Edge pic.twitter.com/7hOVk1w3fa — U2 (@U2) January 30, 2022

Read more What actually happened on Bloody Sunday in Northern Ireland?

The reworked song has received almost half a million views since it was posted on Twitter at 4 p.m. on Sunday to coincide with the time of the Bloody Sunday massacre 50 years ago.

U2 released "Sunday Bloody Sunday" in 1983 as part of their third album "War".

The song's biting lyrics meant that it instantly became one of the most popular, talked about, and controversial songs that U2 ever released.

At a concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado in June 1983, Bono famously introduced the song while U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. played a military drum beat.

"There’s been a lot of talk about this next song, maybe, maybe too much talk. This song is not a rebel song. This song is Sunday Bloody Sunday."

Mullen Jr. said in 1983 that the song was not about the Bloody Sunday massacre despite its title.

"That’s not what the song is about. That’s an incident, the most famous incident in Northern Ireland and it’s the strongest way of saying, ‘How long? How long do we have to put up with this?" Mullen Jr. said in 1983.