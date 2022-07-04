Dublin might be the last place you associate with Bollywood films, but the Irish capital has played host to some high-profile Indian-made movies over the past decade.

"Ek Tha Tiger"

Released in more than 3,000 cinemas across India, "Ek Tha Tiger" is by far the most famous Bollywood film to be filmed in Dublin, with one-third of the movie's filming taking place in the Irish capital.

The 2012 spy thriller sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan travel to Trinity College Dublin to track down a scientist suspected by the Indian Government of selling military secrets to Pakistan.

Khan, who plays the film's titular role, is later involved in a high-speed foot pursuit down Wellington and Ormond Quay, which later takes him to the Temple Bar area.

Katrina Kaif, another Bollywood superstar, plays Khan's love interest in the film, starring as an ISI agent working against the man trying to woo her.

In a bid to win her affection, Tiger (Khan) goes shopping on Grafton Street and in Stephen's Green Shopping Centre, while he also takes her on a date in the nearby Stephen's Green Park.

Tiger's journey through Dublin takes him to a number of other famous sites in the capital, including the Gaiety Theatre, the Temple Bar pub, and Dublin Zoo.

The film became the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time and the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2012.

Although the film was the most famous Bollywood film to be shot in Ireland, it is not the only one.

"Teraa Surroor"

The 2016 action-romance film "Teraa Surroor" also saw Bollywood head to the streets of Ireland's capital.

Mostly shot in or around Dublin City, "Teraa Surroor" follows an Indian woman named Tara who is arrested on drug trafficking charges after arriving in Ireland.

The film includes plenty of stylish shots of the Dublin City skyline.

Bollywood Presents also reports that several high-profile names from the Bollywood film industry, including directors, producers, and location scouts, have traveled to various locations in Kerry. Invited by Tourism Ireland and the Irish Film Board, the well-known Bollywood figures reportedly visited the Dingle Peninsula, Kenmare, and Slea Head during their trip to Kerry.