The new album "Bing Crosby's Irish Songbook," featuring previously unreleased recordings from the iconic 20th-century crooner, is now available to stream and download.

The 15-track collection, which was released just ahead of St. Patrick's Day on March 10, showcases Crosby's love for Irish culture and his unique interpretation of traditional ballads and upbeat jigs.

"Bing Crosby's Irish Songbook" offers a glimpse into a lesser-known side of Crosby's repertoire, highlighting his appreciation for the rich musical traditions of Ireland.

Featuring Crosby's interpretation of timeless classics such as "Galway Bay" and "Isle of Innisfree", the album showcases the singer's remarkable vocal range and versatility.

Accompanying the release is an official music video for “Galway Bay." Fans may recognize the video clip, from Bing’s 1967 TV special "A Little Bit of Irish," which was filmed in Dublin.

Crosby's legacy is carried on today through his Estate and Primary Wave, which continue to grow his presence using new technology to reach new audiences, optimizing his catalog for the streaming era.

The Irish songbook is the second album release of the year from The Crosby Estate following "A Valentine from Bing" in February.

"Bing Crosby's Irish Songbook" is a reminder of the enduring power of great music. With this album, fans of Crosby can discover new sides of his career while enjoying some of the greatest Irish songs of all time.

Bing Crosby’s Irish Songbook Track List:

1. St. Patrick's Day Parade

2. Dear Old Donegal

3. Peg O' My Heart

4. When Irish Eyes Are Smiling

5. Johnny Doughboy Found a Rose in Ireland

6. Top of the Morning

7. Two Shillelagh O'Sullivan

8. The Isle of Innisfree

9. McNamara's Band

10. My Wild Irish Rose

11. Did Your Mother Come from Ireland?

12. Galway Bay

13. The Rose of Tralee

14. How Are Things in Glocca Morra?

15. Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral

Purchase/stream/download Bing Crosby’s Irish Songbook HERE.

Visit the official website of Bing Crosby HERE.