"Bloodlands," a Belfast-based thriller starring Irish actor James Nesbitt, is coming to BBC.

The new crime drama is being described as "Irish Noir."

Written by newcomer Chris Brandon, it is being executive produced by Jed Mercurio, the man behind the series "Line of Duty" and "Bodyguard," according to Evoke.ie.

In the show, Nesbitt plays Northern Ireland police detective Tom Brannick who discovers a possible suicide note that appears to be connected to an infamous cold case --- one he is personally connected to.

According to the BBC: "Bloodlands follows his hunt for the legendary assassin known as 'Goliath,' an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher."

Nesbitt is joined in the cast is joined by "Derry Girls" star Ian McElhinney, "Top Boy's" Lisa Dwan, "Luther's" Michael Smiley, "The Dig's" Lorcan Cranitch, "Ripper Street's" Charlene McKenna, and "Come Home" star Lola Petticrew, reports Bustle.com.

Nesbitt has praised the work of Chris Brandon, the series writer. "We have compelling scripts from a brilliant young writer who was raised in County Down, which are very exciting and psychologically complex," said the actor.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said: "In 'Bloodlands,' Chris has crafted a cracking contemporary thriller, which manages to be both completely gripping while shining a light on the legacy of the Troubles in contemporary Northern Ireland."

He added: "We are thrilled to be working with Chris, Jimmy, Jed and the team at HTM to bring this visceral story to BBC One."

A premiere date has not been announced for the BBC series but it is expected to premiere soon on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.