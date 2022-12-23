“The Banshees of Inisherin” is already generating significant Oscar buzz so there’s no better time than the present to watch the new Irish film.

“The Banshees of Inisherin" reunites Irish stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson on the big screen under the direction of their "In Bruges" director Martin McDonagh.

Irish actors Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan round out the cast that is poised for a promising awards season.

"Banshees," which has already landed eight Golden Globes nominations, is being tipped for Oscar success.

What is “The Banshees of Inisherin” about?

Set on an island off the west coast of Ireland, "The Banshees of Inisherin" follows two lifelong friends, Pàdraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm abruptly decides to end their friendship.

With the support of his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon), who along with the local policeman’s son Dominic (Barry Keoghan) has her own qualms within the small island community, a confused and devastated Pàdraic attempts to reignite their relationship.

But when Colm delivers a shocking ultimatum in order to crystalize his intention, events start to escalate to fractious heights.

Where can I see “The Banshees of Inisherin" in theaters?

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is playing in select theaters in the US ever since its release on October 21.

Searchlight Pictures has this handy online tool where you can see where “Banshees” is playing in theaters based on your location.

The movie theater website Fandango also has a similar tool.

Where can I buy "The Banshees of Inisherin?"

"The Banshees of Inisherin" is now available on Blu-Ray from several US retailers, including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Viewers can also rent or purchase "The Banshees of Inisherin" on Amazon's Prime Video, AMC Theaters OnDemand, Google Play, RedBox, Vudu, and YouTube.

"I wanted to write about two friends and a fallout." Go behind-the-scenes with Martin McDonagh, writer and director of THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN on Blu-ray & Digital now: https://t.co/cRG4qqbJOq pic.twitter.com/aYOyA1tS5F — The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) December 22, 2022

Where can I stream "The Banshees of Inisherin?"

If “Banshees” isn’t playing anywhere local to you - or you’d just like to stream it from the comfort of your own home - here are some options for where you can stream “The Banshees of Inisherin."

(Be mindful that with the following streaming platforms, you’ll likely have to opt for a free trial or purchase a subscription to watch “Banshees.”)

"The Banshees of Inisherin" arrived on the Disney + streaming platform on December 21.

Eight-time Golden Globe nominee The Banshees of Inisherin is now streaming on @DisneyPlus . Perfect for if you're sad and don't want to put your donkey outside. pic.twitter.com/iils5b4wAH — Searchlight Pictures IE (@SearchlightIE) December 21, 2022

"The Banshees of Inisherin" is also streaming on HBO Max. (If your Hulu or Amazon Prime bundles includes HBO Max, you can watch it through those streaming platforms as well!)

You can watch the trailer for "The Banshees of Inisherin" here:

Happy viewing!