Following a deal with Sony Pictures Television, Amazon has acquired the UK and Ireland rights to the upcoming series 'Leonardo,' starring Irish actor Aidan Turner.

The eight-part drama series will launch on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland on April 16, reports Deadline.

The biopic will star Turner, who is best known for his roles in "Poldark" and "The Hobbit," as famed 15th/16th century Italian artist and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci.

The logline for "Leonardo" reads: “Viewers will learn how Leonardo grew into an unparalleled genius whose work overturned the established order. His restless curiosity flitted between arts, science and technology, driven by a profound quest for knowledge and determined to unfold the mysteries of the world around him. The series attempts to unlock the enigma of this extraordinary man, through an untold story of mystery and passion.”

Actor Freddie Highmore ("The Good Doctor," "Bates Motel") will also star in the show as an investigator of the Podestà solving a mystery at the center of the story. Other casting includes Giancarlo Giannini ("Family Novel"), Matilda De Angelis ("The Undoing"), James D’Arcy ("Dunkirk") and Carlos Cuevas ("Ministry of Time").

"Leonardo" is created by Frank Spotnitz ("The X-Files," "The Man in the High Castle") and Steve Thompson ("Sherlock"). The series is produced by Lux Vide and Rai Fiction with Big Light Productions in association with France Télévisions and RTVE in Spain, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

U.K. Prime Video head of content Martin Backlund said in a statement: “’Leonardo’ is a beautiful drama that tells a riveting backstory of one of the most fascinating artistic figures in history. I know our customers will be absorbed from the first episode and we can’t wait to see Aidan Turner back on our screens exclusively to Prime Members in the U.K. and Ireland.”

"Leonardo" does not yet have a confirmed U.S. broadcaster or release date.