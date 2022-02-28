A renowned Irish trad singer has launched a series of free Irish sean-nós lessons ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

Nell Ní Chróinín, the lead vocalist with popular trad band Danú, has recorded three courses for online learning platform Alison.com, which has launched a free traditional Irish music series.

For her first lesson, Ní Chróinín will teach aspiring Irish sean-nós singers how to sing the traditional lullaby "Bog Braon".

A host of other award-winning Irish artists will join Ní Chróinín in Alison.com's new series, including renowned bodhrán player Dermot Sheedy, flutist Brian O’Loughlin, and fiddle player Doireann Ní Ghlacáin.

The series will also feature concertina Conor O'Loughlin, button accordion champion Conor Connolly, and guitarist Michael McCague, with new lessons released every fortnight.

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, who presents live music shows for Irish-language channel TG4, helped to organize the recorded lessons, which were filmed by fellow musician Liam O'Brien.

"It’s been a pleasure to get some of the best artists I know together to make these courses," Ní Ghlacáin said in a statement.

"They're all experienced teachers as well as working musicians and generous with their time and expertise. We all learned our craft from those before us, and it’s our responsibility and a privilege to pass what we know on to the next generation."

Alison CEO Mike Feerick said in a statement that music was a powerful part of Irish culture that has been brought to the four corners of the world by Irish emigrants.

"If you are going to learn how to play a musical instrument, it is wonderful to be able to learn for free from the very best experts, and that is what this new series of free courses from Alison provides."

To find out more about the free online courses, click here.