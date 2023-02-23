Easter dates change every year so does that mean St. Patricks Day could fall outside of Lent?

Is St. Patricks Day during Lent this year?

St. Patricks Day is fixed every year for March 17.

Because Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023, and ends on Holy Thursday, Apr 6, 2023, St. Patricks Day falls during Lent this year.

Does St. Patricks Day fall on March 17 every year?

While St. Patrick's Day is fixed on March 17 it may occasionally be moved by Catholic Church authorities.

This happened in 1940 so that the celebrations would not fall on Palm Sunday (the first Sunday before Easter), and in 2008 to avoid Holy Monday, the last Monday before Easter Sunday.

Is St. Patricks Day always during Lent?

The earliest Easter can be is March 22 as it was last in 1818 and will be next in 2285. Ash Wednesday would be on February 4 in that case.

The latest Easter can be is April 25 as it was last in 1943 and will next be in 2038. Ash Wednesday will be on March 10th that year.

Therefore, St. Patricks Day always falls within Lent.

What dates does Lent fall on this year?

Ash Wednesday this year was on Feb 22, marking the beginning of Lent for Catholics.

Lent ends on Holy Thursday, Apr 6, 2023, with the Mass of the Last Supper.

How long does Lent last every year?

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Holy Thursday which is 44 days in total.

However, Sundays are considered days of joy to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and are not considered so days of fasting, amounting to 38 days.

There are six Sundays within this period but the Church considers Good Friday and Holy Saturday as sacred days and the Church asks people to continue their penance until the beginning of Easter Sunday.

The period from Ash Wednesday to Holy Sunday compromises of 46 days.

Catholics are still expected to abstain or “give up” something until Easter Sunday

When does Lent end this year?

Lent ends on Holy Thursday, Apr 6, 2023.

That is when the "Triduum", great three Days of Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday occur leading to Easter.

Why do Lent dates change?

The dates of Lent change every year because the start date of Easter changes each year.

How do we calculate the dates of Lent each year?

As Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent each year, it begins 46 days before Easter Sunday. Or, to make it easier, count backward six Sundays from Easter Sunday to get the date of the First Sunday of Lent.

Ash Wednesday is the Wednesday before the First Sunday of Lent.

Why does Easter change every year?

Easter is usually celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon on or after March 21 because it is based on the lunar calendar.

