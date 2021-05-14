Books are a great way to get children from a young age interested in their heritage or the culture of others.

We've put together a list of the most magical children's books that they will want to read again and again.

Read more The top twenty books every Irish American should read

Patrick and the President

Written by Ryan Tubridy & P.J. Lynch

A picture book about President John F. Kennedy's return to his ancestral home in Ireland. Co-written by Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy, this warmly told story captures the fevered excitement in the build-up to JFK's visit in 1963 - all evoked through the eyes of a young boy called Patrick who wants to know, more than anything, what it would feel like to shake the President's hand.

Celtic Tales: Fairy Tales and Stories of Enchantment

Written and illustrated by Kate Forrester

A beautiful book of traditional tales from Ireland, Scotland, Brittany, and Wales transports you to the world of Celtic folklore. There are sixteen stories in total. organized by four themes, Tricksters, The Sea, Quests, and Romance.

Read more Old Ireland in Colour cover children found in New York, Chicago and Kerry

Ancient Ireland Colouring Book: From Newgrange to the Vikings

Written by Conor McHale

A great way to put some fun into learning! Bringing Ireland’s ancient history to life through a series of detailed illustrations depicting everything from famous figures and historic battles to scenes from Irish myth and legend.

Blazing a Trail

Written by Sarah Webb. Illustrated by Lauren O'Neill

Packed with fun, fascinating facts and stunning, full-page illustrations, this book celebrates the trail blazers who have shaped the world we live in. From Irish women who made changes in Ireland to those who made changes abroad. From adventurers to inventors; explorers to warriors; from designers to writers; rebel leaders to presidents, this book is a true celebration of Irish Women

Great Irish Legends

Written by Yvonne Carroll. Illustrated by Robin Lawrie

Tales of great giants, clever warriors, jealous queens, and mystical creatures abound in this richly illustrated volume of six traditional Irish legends. A pronunciation guide is included to assist with reading the unusual Irish names