Often disputed by our readers, the Republic of Ireland is in fact part of the British Isles. We examine which countries are included.

Ireland is an island nation located in the northwestern part of Europe. It is the third-largest island in Europe, after Great Britain and Iceland. The island of Ireland is divided into two countries, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The United Kingdom (UK) includes Northern Ireland as one of its four constituent countries, along with England, Scotland, and Wales.

The United Kingdom is a country located in northwestern Europe, consisting of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The UK is a constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary system of government. The capital city is London, and the country has a population of over 66 million people.

Northern Ireland is one of the four constituent countries of the United Kingdom and is located on the northeastern part of the island of Ireland. It shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland to the south and is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean to the north and east. Northern Ireland has a population of around 1.9 million people and has a devolved government, with the power to make decisions on issues such as health and education.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The Republic of Ireland is a separate sovereign state that is located on the rest of the island of Ireland. It gained independence from the UK in 1922 after a long struggle for self-rule. Prior to that, Ireland had been under British rule for centuries. Ireland became a republic on April 18, 1949, when it left the British Commonwealth and became an independent state.

The Republic of Ireland, also known as Ireland, is an independent country located on the southern part of the island of Ireland. It has a population of over 5.1 million people and a parliamentary system of government. The Republic of Ireland is now a member of the European Union and has a democratically elected government.

Despite sharing a land border, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have different political systems, currencies, and laws. Northern Ireland is part of the UK and has its own devolved government, while the Republic of Ireland is an independent state with its own government.

The four countries that make up the United Kingdom are England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Each country has its own distinct identity, culture, and history. England is the largest and most populous country in the UK, and its capital city is London.