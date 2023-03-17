St. Patrick’s Day 2023 marks a century of Ireland’s active membership of the international community, contributing to peace building and supporting democracy, human rights, and justice across the globe.

To mark the occasion, Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs has shared the below video featuring a contemplative, acapella rendering of the traditional Irish air "Danny Boy" by Afro-Irish singer Tolü Makay, whose interpretation signifies the power of cultural creativity to transcend difference and connect us to each other.

St. Patrick’s Day 2023 will see the most ambitious ever engagement by Ireland with the world, with Ministers reaching out to Governments and Irish communities on every continent to promote Ireland and Irish interests.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said 36 representatives of the Irish state will bring Ireland’s message of Peace to the world, hosting over 850 official events in 70+ cities across 41 countries.

Ministers will mark a number of significant anniversaries which fall in 2023, including the Centenary of Ireland’s joining the League of Nations, the 50th anniversary of Ireland's accession to the then EEC, and especially the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The DFA says these pivotal moments in Irish history will be extensively covered in events around the world, particularly in the US where a Good Friday Agreement event will be hosted by each of Ireland’s nine US missions. The signature event will be a Gala St Patrick’s Day concert in the Kennedy Centre Washington hosted by the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, acknowledging the contribution of the United States to peace in Ireland.

Over 850 official St. Patrick’s Day events will take place all around the world, organised by Ireland's Embassies and Consulates – focused on engaging with Ireland's hugely vibrant Irish community and Diaspora, promoting trade and investment, and celebrating Irish culture.

Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD said: “St. Patrick’s Day is a special celebration for Irish people and friends of Ireland all around the world. It is an opportunity to celebrate the best of Ireland – the best of who we are.

“This year, we mark a century of peace building in the World, highlighting Ireland's role as an active member of the international community. From joining the League of Nations 100 years ago to our recent term on the Security Council, Ireland’s commitment to democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law has been steadfast. We have used our independent voice to highlight injustice and human suffering – and we will continue to build on this work over the next 100 years.

“This St. Patrick's Day, we reaffirm our commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and to nurturing a peaceful and thriving island. We can only succeed when we work together. Ireland will always be a voice for peace and for democratic values, all over the world.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a special day for the 70 million strong Irish diaspora all around the world. who bring energy, strength, and dynamism to their communities and who are wonderful representatives of Ireland.

“I would encourage everyone to visit Ireland.ie to see some of the activities and events taking place across to globe to celebrate our national day. Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh go léir.”