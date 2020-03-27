IrishCentral is delighted to feature Cyber Craic, a digital Irish arts festival from Solas Nua, as part of our Happy Hour series.

This Saturday, March 28th, Cyber Craic streamed a live question and answer session with Shanara Gabrielle, theater director at Solas Nua.

Shanara is directing The Playboy of the Western World - a new adaptation by Bisi Adigun and Roddy Doyle, making it's United States premiere with Solas Nua theater, in Washington, DC.

On Saturday morning, on IrishCentral via Cyber Craic, Gabrielle discussed the upcoming project as well as sharing about her other work, and her Newfoundland puppy, Fezziwig.

Gabrielle's upcoming project, The Playboy of the Western World, has been postponed due to the health warning surrounding covid-19. The project is described as "The Playboy of the Western World is Ireland's original dark comedy. In this modern adaptation by Nigerian writer, Bisi Adigun and Irish writer Roddy Doyle (The Commitments), the "playboy" is a Nigerian refugee, seeking asylum in the gangs of west Dublin."

Cyber Craic, is a digital Irish arts festival being run out of Solas Nua, in Washington DC. Running until March 31, 2020, those who love the Irish can tune in to enjoy a digital festival of contemporary Irish art. You can find out more here.

