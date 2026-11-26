Thirty-two of Ireland's best-known women crime writers have put down the fictional knife for a moment and reached for something closer to home, the things that actually frighten them. What they came back with ranges from cannibalistic villages and the horror of confined spaces to the quieter dread of a woman who has spent a lifetime swallowing her own anger, and every cent it earns goes to Women's Aid.



It started, as so many things do these days, with a WhatsApp conversation. A group of Irish women crime writers were chatting one evening when somebody posed a question: What’s your worst fear?

The answers came thick and fast. Clowns, spiders, cockroaches, dolls, fire, tight spaces, driving on motorways. It turned out that even women who spend their working lives dreaming up murder and mayhem have plenty of fears of their own.

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“Some people were saying driving on motorways. Somebody said clowns. A few people said clowns. We’re all scared of clowns,” author CL Murphy told us when she joined fellow crime writer Gill Perdue on a recent episode of "Natter with Kate and Michelle".

“Gill said cockroaches and spiders… And this sort of grew, and it grew, and overnight, it went from being a conversation where a few of us were mentioning a few fears to a long list of fears, and we're writers. So naturally we figured we'd write a book about it.”

The result is "Fear: Twisted Tales from Ireland's Leading Women Crime Writers", an anthology of 32 original short stories, edited by Murphy and crime writer Sam Blake, with proceeds going to the Irish domestic violence charity Women's Aid. The collection explores a wide and electrifying spectrum of the fears that keep us awake at night, including tales of being buried alive, being forgotten, and of loss and betrayal.

The authors featured are: Cecelia Ahern, Alice Bell, Sam Blake, Jen Bray, Andrea Carter, Amanda Cassidy, Marie Cassidy, Edel Coffey, Kit Conway, Claire Coughlan, Sharon Dempsey, Michelle Dunne, Fiona Gartland, Karen Gillece, Carmel Harrington, Catherine Ryan Howard, Arlene Hunt, Amy Jordan, E.V. Kelly, Olivia Kiernan, Casey King, Hannah King, Catherine Kirwan, Siobhan MacDonald, Andrea Mara, Michelle McDonagh, CL Murphy, Gill Perdue, Louise Phillips, Eithne Shortall, Michelle Teahan and Mary Watson.

There are stories about claustrophobia, death, terrifying creatures, and cannibalistic villages. Some are funny, some are frightening, and others explore fears that are much harder to shake off when the book is closed.

For Gill Perdue, bestselling author of the Shaw and Darmody crime series and the recent psychological thriller All of Them Lied, the fear she chose to explore was less obvious than spiders or clowns.

Her story centers on a woman who has spent much of her life trying to please other people, suppressing her anger and concealing who she really is.

She explains: “People-pleasing and fawning can come from trauma and can come from fear, or it can also just come from being kind of, I suppose, encouraged to make yourself less from a very young age. So that tends to be something that more women, is a more female thing.

“The other fear…in my story is the fear, I suppose, of illness and death, a fear of losing somebody, because the woman in my story has spent her life pleasing other people and hiding who she truly is, and in particular, hiding her anger.”

Author of the hugely entertaining Dublin Drag Mystery series (under Kitty Murphy), Murphy takes a very different approach with her story in the anthology, drawing on her own fear of confined spaces and her fascination with fire.

"I really deal with claustrophobia, and I find fire fascinating, but also really scary. The power of fire, when you see fire move and become wild and become uncontrollable, it’s something that’s outside our control. It becomes too much. And as a writer, I find that really interesting, as well as just as a human being, I find it really scary."

While there is plenty of entertainment in "Fear", the decision to donate the proceeds to Women's Aid gives the collection another dimension.

“Violence and crime against women, and not just women, but people of different genders, it's part of our lives,” Murphy points out. “It’s in every moment that we leave a theatre at 10.30 at night and we have to walk down the street to where our car is, just around the corner, and we think, is that footsteps behind us? Is there someone there behind the corner? It's every time we walk into a bar and our drink was left for two, three minutes unattended, and we look back and go, is that safe to pick up right now?"

Murphy believes this is one reason women are drawn to crime fiction, particularly books written by other women.

“It's so much a part of our reality that I think we take to fiction because we can find some resolution and some comfort. And also because there are some people that say we shouldn't glorify violence against women and we shouldn't write about violence against women, but it is part of our normality. And in being told we can't fictionalize this, it silences that voice again.”

Listen to the full episode of "Natter" here:

"Fear: Twisted Tales from Ireland's Leading Women Crime Writers" is available from Bookstation stores and online at BookStation.ie.

You can listen to the full conversation with CL Murphy and Gill Perdue and on Natter with Kate and Michelle, brought to you in association with Bookstation Ireland and IrishCentral on Acast, Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. Make sure to follow us on Instagram @natterwithkateandmichelle or Facebook.