Remember this list when someone asks "Are you Irish?"
You know you're Irish if...
The person that you insult most is probably your best friend.
You're strangely poetic after a few beers.
You don't know the words, but that doesn't stop you from singing!
You have no idea how to make a long story short.
You can't wait for the other guy to stop talking so you can start talking
You can't go a day without saying 'Jaysus'.
You have a gift for swearing.
You still call your mother "mammy" even though you're a grown adult
Drinking 'tae' is your favorite past time.
Craic doesn't mean what Americans think it means...
And there ya have it!
*Originally published in 2017, updated in March 2020
