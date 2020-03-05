Remember this list when someone asks "Are you Irish?"

You know you're Irish if...

The person that you insult most is probably your best friend.

via GIPHY

You're strangely poetic after a few beers.

via GIPHY

You don't know the words, but that doesn't stop you from singing!

You have no idea how to make a long story short.

via GIPHY

You can't wait for the other guy to stop talking so you can start talking

You can't go a day without saying 'Jaysus'.

You have a gift for swearing.

You still call your mother "mammy" even though you're a grown adult

Drinking 'tae' is your favorite past time.

via GIPHY

Craic doesn't mean what Americans think it means...

via GIPHY

And there ya have it!

*Originally published in 2017, updated in March 2020

