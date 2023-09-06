‘Oh bollocks’. Spend enough time with an Irish person and you’re likely to hear the expletive term. A lot.

Perhaps one of the most famous uses of "bollocks" is the album title "Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols" by the iconic British punk rock band, the Sex Pistols.

In 1977, the use of "bollocks" in the album title led to legal controversy. The British police arrested the band members and their manager, Malcolm McLaren, on obscenity charges related to the album cover and title.

Not confined to social life, the word ‘bollocks’ leaks into mainstream political life from time to time.

In 2018, Ireland’s then Transport Minister Shane Ross famously uttered the word in the Irish parliament recently, branding his political colleague Mattie McGrath an “out and out bollocks."

Journalist and controversial activist John Waters also stormed out of a podcast recording with Eamon Dunphy, telling the broadcaster: "You're a bollocks. You're a f**king bollocks."

In Ireland, in most circles, it's now barely considered a curse word at all. It's often used informally to express disbelief, disappointment, or annoyance, making it a well-known and sometimes controversial word in casual conversation.

But where does the word come from?

Curiosity got the better of comedian David O’Doherty and he put it to veteran wordsmith, Susie Dent, from the hit Channel 4 television, "Countdown", tweeting: 'Where does ‘bollocks’ come from? Sounds French. Like balleaux?’

Responding to his query, Dent replied: ‘Bollocks used to be ‘ballocks’, dating right back to the Anglo-Saxons (the word not the bollocks). It’s related to ball and was completely neutral - just as intestines were otherwise known as ‘arse-ropes’.

Over time, the term evolved in both meaning and pronunciation, eventually leading to the modern usage of "bollocks" as a slang term often used to describe something as nonsense or rubbish.

Contrary to common misconception, "bollocks" is not an Irish word, but rather a term with deep English roots. It gained notoriety for its vulgar connotations and has often been considered a profanity in many English-speaking cultures. While it might not be as offensive as some other curse words, its usage can still be considered impolite or inappropriate in certain contexts. However, it's worth noting that in British English, the term is also used to describe something that is excellent or impressive, highlighting the versatility and complexity of language evolution.

There you have it.

*Published in 2018, updated in Sept 2023.