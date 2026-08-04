Patrice and Clodagh will make their US debut after their post-wedding sing-song video went massively viral.

The O'Connor sisters went viral back in 2017 for their lively rendition of ‘The Rattlin Bog’ as part of a sing-song after a wedding in Ireland.

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Now, two years and millions of views later, sisters Patrice O’Connor and Clodagh O'Connor have been invited to make their US debut at the upcoming Irish Fest in the Barn in Wisconsin.

On Facebook, Clodagh shared that she and her sister were excited for the upcoming adventure stateside:

Not long now until THE RATTLIN BOG SISTERS are setting off stateside  Excited to announce we will be performing at... Publiée par Clodagh McCarthy sur Lundi 13 mai 2019

The huge Irish festival is set to take place in the Sugarland Barn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin, with the Irish sisters set to perform on May 26. The family-friendly event, which includes dance, culture, and music, is set on a pastoral farm.

Patrice and Clodagh, aka The Rattlin Bog Sisters, will perform a music set backed by an American band, alongside popular local, regional, and international acts such as Boxing the Compass, the Moxie Strings, West Wind, Rising Gael, Trian and Jig Jam.

Further details on the concert are available on the festival's website.

If you can't make it to Wisconsin, check out The Rattlin Bog Sisters on Spotify:

And catch Clodagh and Patrice singing ‘The Rattlin Bog’ here:

Rattling Bog wedding singsong What better way to end a wedding than a 5am singsong! Check out more great IrishCentral music news here: http://irsh.us/2AkyAi8 Video via Clodagh McCarthy Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Lundi 11 décembre 2017

What's your favorite Irish tune to hear during a singsong? Let us know in the comments!

* This article was originally published in 2017 and updated in 2026.