Irish Christmas quotes and a blessing for your family, friends, and loved ones.

What better way to tell your family and friends how much you care this year than by sharing with them these traditional Irish Christmas blessings and quotes, set to make your December 25 all the more special.

Christmas in Ireland is a very special time for family, especially with all of us who live overseas returning for the holiday but if you’re not able to make it back this year, why not send one of these instead? Nothing can replace your presence but it may just help.

Read more: Irish Christmas blessings for you and your loved ones

Enjoy this video of Irish blessings and be sure to wish your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year the Irish way in 2019:

Irish Christmas blessings for you and your loved ones Christmas is here, and all of us at IrishCentral would like to wish you a Nollaig Shona! Here are some Irish Christmas blessings to share with your family, friends and loved ones. Posted by IrishCentral.com on Dé Domhnaigh, 25 Nollaig 2016

Be sure to share these Christmas friends with everyone you love this year.

Read more: Historic Irish blessings for you and your loved ones

*Originally published in 2017.