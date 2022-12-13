This Christmas why not give a gift that will last a lifetime but won't leave a lasting damaging effect on the environment?

Now more than ever we understand the importance of the outdoors and the joy and peace it can bring us during hard times. This holiday season you can give back to Mother Nature by setting the seed of change and planting an Irish Heritage Tree.

IrishCentral knows how important our environment is and alongside the Irish Tree Council, we run the Irish Heritage Tree Program. Together we restore native woodlands with the aim of rewilding and returning the landscape to nature, and you can be a part of this amazing project.

Planting native trees is a statement of belonging to that soil and to the ancestors who tilled it. The Irish Heritage Tree Program is determined to bring these forests back to life for the future generations of Ireland.

"The native trees that we grow last for up to 500 years, so you're leaving a long legacy there," explains John Purcell, farmer and owner of our site in County Tipperary.

"You wouldn't believe the contribution it's making to the environment and our biodiversity with the amount of biodiversity in just one tree, the number of animals that it supports - the bugs, the caterpillars, the bees, nesting for birds."

Planting an Irish Heritage Tree is not only an act of kindness for a loved one but it can also bring you inner joy knowing that you're making a significant impact in keeping Ireland green and growing.

There's never been a better time than now to be part of the Irish Heritage Tree Program. Planting a tree, including a certificate of dedication, costs only $69.99 with an additional option to receive your certificate framed for an extra $29.99.