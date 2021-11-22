The New York Times was mocked on social media for tweeting a "two-ingredient" mashed potatoes recipe with four ingredients and—worst of all—no butter.

The tweet included an illustration showing a recipe with four ingredients: potatoes, sour cream, salt, and pepper.

While many Twitter users called out The New YorkTimes for the inaccurate ingredients count, others called the recipe "an abomination" for its lack of butter.

The recipe was first shared by the newspaper two years ago and calls for two pounds of russet potatoes, a quarter cup of sour cream, salt, and pepper, reports The Daily Mail.

"These mashed potatoes may be the simplest Thanksgiving side there is," the Times tweeted.

These mashed potatoes may be the simplest Thanksgiving side there is. https://t.co/eSZkaXqEnI pic.twitter.com/zS9N21dlXg — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 18, 2021

No butter you heathens??? — fakestuffedtiger (@fakestuffedtigr) November 18, 2021

That’s 4 ingredients — Patricia D’èdit (@Lady__Aga) November 18, 2021

This is SWILL. No butter? Nonsense. — Stiffler’s mom (@kristiecsu) November 18, 2021

For a mashed potatoes recipe WITH butter, check out the below from Bordbia.ie.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

1.5kg (3¼lb) floury potatoes (such as Rooster), peeled and cut into even sized chunks

120ml (4fl oz) milk

75g (3oz) butter sea salt and freshly ground black pepper snipped

Fresh chives, to garnish

Place the potatoes in a large pan of salted water. Bring to the boil, then cover and simmer for 15–20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender without breaking up. Drain and return to the pan over a low heat to dry out.

Mash the potatoes or pass them through a potato ricer or vegetable mouli if you want a really smooth finish. Heat the milk in a small pan or in the microwave. Using a wooden spoon, beat in the butter until melted, then beat the warm milk into the potatoes until you have a smooth, creamy mash. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve at once garnished with the snipped fresh chives.