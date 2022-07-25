Irish wedding photographer Adrian O'Neill captured a spectacular newlywed photobomb recently in Killarney.

Australian newlyweds Melanie Joughalian and Lachlan Porteous traveled from their home in Sydney to exchange vows in Co Kerry in 2019.

Following their ceremony at Ballyseede Castle Hotel in Tralee, the couple and their photographer Adrian O'Neill headed to the iconic Ladies View in Killarney National Park to take their official wedding photos.

As if the scenery of the famous Irish park weren’t stunning enough, the couple was treated to an extra surprise - a photobomb from a friendly deer!

O’Neill, a native of Co Kerry who owns Stay Wild Images, was able to capture the once-in-a-lifetime snaps of the newlyweds and their well-wishers, and shared pictures on his Instagram:

Speaking with The Irish Examiner, O’Neill said: "I was just posing the couple then this little chap came out of nowhere and came right up to us.”

“The tourists up there were going wild when they saw it, they loved it, we were blown away!”