Irish pop duo Jedward shaved their famous quiffs on live television on Friday as part of a huge fundraising drive that raised more than €3 million for the Irish Cancer Society.

John and Edward Grimes, the 29-year-old Dublin twins who made their names on the X-Factor as teenagers, shaved off their trademark quiffs on Ireland's Late Late Show on Friday night for Daffodil Day - the Irish Cancer Society's annual fundraising campaign that aims to raise millions of euro for cancer research and support.

John and Edward lost their mother Susanna to cancer in 2019 and joined Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy on Friday to raise money and awareness for the Irish Cancer Society.

"We’ve had this hair for over ten years," Edward told Tubridy as his twin brother shaved off his famous quiff. "It’s part of our identity. I don’t think we’d be here today if we didn’t have the hair but this is the first time we're going to have hair like this since the beginning of Jedward.

Before & After Shave Fuck Cancer Donate now https://t.co/7kDTGUaTBU pic.twitter.com/T8nfi9xwaI — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 27, 2021

"To everyone who has cancer, you’re not alone. Everyone goes through cancer and has stories to tell," he continued.

The twins then gave a short rendition of Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2U" in a nod to O'Connor's iconic hairstyle in the 1990 music video.

STUNNING! Fair play to @PlanetJedward for shaving off their famous quiffs for the Irish Cancer Society 👏👏👏 If you can donate, please visit https://t.co/W1RXTSWdWz or call 1850 60 60 60.#LateLate pic.twitter.com/ZpcYmzFLOH — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 26, 2021

Jedward also gave a powerful performance of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" before shaving their hair.

Meanwhile, the Irish Cancer Society thanked the Irish people for their generous support during Friday night's Late Late Show in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

"We’re absolutely overwhelmed by the amazing support for the #LateLate #DaffodilDay show & are thrilled to share that viewers have raised €3m! We can't thank you enough for your kindness & support for those affected by cancer," the Irish Cancer Society said on Twitter.

We’re absolutely overwhelmed by the amazing support for the #LateLate #DaffodilDay show & are thrilled to share that viewers have raised €3m! We can't thank you enough for your kindness & support for those affected by cancer – Ireland has wrapped them in a blanket of yellow 💛 pic.twitter.com/dMsFjcCo0U — Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) March 27, 2021