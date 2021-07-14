World Emoji Day is a quirky annual unofficial holiday on 17 July intended to celebrate emojis, this year why not take part in the day with a nod to Ireland!

In the late 1990s, a Japanese artist named Shigetaka Kurita created the first emoji, and today his original 176 emojis are now part of the permanent collection at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

World Emoji Day was later created by Jeremy Burge, the founder of the emoji reference website Emojipedia, in 2014.

The little colorful symbols have grown so huge that most text on social media or messages exchanged between friends will always include a few emojis.

This year we've put together a list of the best emojis to use when you feel like expressing yourself the Irish way.

1. Sheep 🐑

When you come to Ireland it's a regular occurrence to see a field of sheep wherever you go, especially in the springtime during lambing season when the Irish countryside is full of newborns frolicking in the grass.

2. Tea ☕

The Irish are known for their strong love for a good cup of tea, just be prepared to hear divided opinions if you ask an Irish person if they prefer the brand Barry's or Lyon's.

3. Rain ☔

If you come to Ireland you probably will have to endure a few rainy days, but always remember that without the rain there wouldn't be as many vibrant green fields to enjoy!

4. Potatoe 🥔

A stereotype worldwide is to associate the Irish with their love of potatoes. Though we do love a good spud, it's also important to remember the connection and history the Irish have with this food goes all the way back to The Great Famine.

5. Ginger Hair 👩‍🦰

The release of this emoji in 2018 was met with a lot of excitement worldwide, especially from Irish people.

6. Shamrock ☘️

We couldn't write an Irish emoji list and not include the shamrock symbol. The emblem of Ireland and symbol of St. Patrick, it's used in association with Irish culture and heritage.

Did you know?: Since 2017, Apple has used each World Emoji Day to announce upcoming expansions to the range of emojis on iOS. There's still a chance a Guinness or leprechaun emoji could be added to our phones one day soon!