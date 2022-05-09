The Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower is the soap brand's cheeky answer to smelly gamers.

According to a Facebook survey, 1 in 5 gamers has admitted to skipping a shower to continue playing. So, Irish Spring came up with an ingenious solution that will allow gamers to get clean without having to unplug: the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower.

Irish Spring unveiled their invention in celebration of National Sense of Smell Day, April 29.

The orb-shaped "shower" features a transparent plexiglass exterior and a classic gamer's chair and mounted screens connected to a gaming console within. It operates with a wash cycle featuring Irish Spring Body Wash, plus a massage, Colgate-Palmolive, parent company of Irish Spring, said.

Sadly, the Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower is not available for sale, but famed gamer FaZe Santana recently streamed himself gaming from within the apparatus to demonstrate how the shower works.

"It's no secret that long hours of gaming can get a little stank," said FaZe Santana.

"The gaming grind never stops, but I don't want to smell like the grind either. Now, thanks to the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower, the world of gaming will forever be changed. I can level up while freshening up at the same time."

Emily Fong Mitchell, general manager of Personal Care for North America at Colgate-Palmolive, said: "Irish Spring is building off the momentum from its Big Game debut of the magical, nice-smelling world of Irish Spring by creating the first-of-its-kind Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower.

"Inspired by the need to save noses from the tyranny of gamer funk, Irish Spring is leveraging its expertise of freshness to bring nice smells to Zillennials and gamers everywhere. Consider it game over for not-so-nice smells."