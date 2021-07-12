An Irish restaurant owner has ordained himself as a priest to help re-open his restaurant for indoor dining for wedding guests.

Paul Treyvaud, the owner of Treyvaud's Restaurant in Killarney, planned to defy Irish health regulations and re-open his restaurant for indoor dining on July 5.

However, he said that he was warned that both he and his customers would be made an example of and fined heavily if he went ahead with the plan.

Treyvaud was not deterred, however, and said that he was hit with "divine inspiration".

The restaurateur said that he had discovered a loophole while going over "statutory instruments and the legislation".

He said that Irish legislation did not specify that people who got married during the pandemic had to hold their wedding reception on the same day as their wedding ceremony.

He said that this loophole would allow him to host back-dated wedding receptions at his restaurant for couples who had been married over the past 16 months but who had been unable to celebrate their wedding reception.

Up to 50 people are now allowed to attend indoor wedding receptions, according to changes to Ireland's public health regulations introduced on July 5, but Treyvaud said that he would only accept groups of 30.

"We can take a maximum of 50 people from today onwards," Treyvaud said in a video on Twitter on July 5. "But we think that Tony [Holohan] got that wrong, so we're only prepared to take a maximum of 30."

The restaurateur said that he had gone "one step further" and introduced himself as "Minister Paul Treyvaud from the Christian Global Outreach Ministries". allowing him to preside over marriages.

"By the powers invested in me, I would like to pronounce Treyvauds restaurant open indoors," Treyvaud said at the end of the video.

Was asked to post earlier than 1pm in case it helped some businesses sooner rather than later. Every single bar and restaurant in Ireland can use this and it might just save a few of us. The last part of the vid is up to you! See my next post for longer explanation. pic.twitter.com/lYcTqUQumb — Paul Treyvaud (@PaulTreyvaud) July 5, 2021