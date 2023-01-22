The Irish name Aoife is the hardest word for British people to say, according to a new study.

The study, commissioned by casino operator Slotbox, found that British people have the most difficulty enunciating Irish names and foreign foods, with Aoife and Saoirse placing in the top two.

The study found that the name Aoife generated 111,000 Google searches on how to say it over the course of the last year, more than any other word in Britain.

Pronounced "eefa", the name is among the most popular girl's names in Ireland.

The difficulties of pronouncing Saoirse, meanwhile, have been well-documented thanks to Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, who has regularly talked about the pronunciation of her name on US chat shows.

The Covid-19 variant Omicron came in third place due to the fact that there are at least two pronunciations in common use - "om-my-kron" and "om-uh-kron".

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has regularly appeared in the news over the past 12 months, was ranked as the fourth-hardest word for British people to say.

British and Irish people commonly pronounced Kyiv phonetically - "Ki-ev" - but reporters have been using the proper pronunciation "Keev" since the outbreak of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February.

The Brazilian fruit acaí - pronounced "ah-sah-ee" - completed the top five.

Two more Irish names - Niamh and Siobhan - appeared in the top ten, while the popular Greek food gyros, the Vietnamese surname Nguyen, and the word schedule completed the list.

Schedule was ranked as one of the most difficult words to pronounce because there are two commonly used pronunciations - the traditional English pronunciation "shed-yool" and the American pronunciation "sked-yool".

