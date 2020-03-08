Is your temper up? Here's how to prove it like the Irish do!

Much of Irish slang involves the best insults and curses, so if someone's really getting on your nerves try these top Irish insult words and phrases out for size.

The Irish are notorious for sharp tongues. Insults, curses, and offensive slang are the name of the game if you're in a large group of Irish people, whether its friends, family, or even just recent acquaintances. Here's a little explainer of how to insult the Irish way.

It's pretty hard to insult an Irish person because we're developed a bit of a thick skin form insulting ourselves but these disses may even have us shedding a silent tear at their harshness.

Here are ten of the very greatest Irish insults they can offer you:

1. You're as thick as manure but only half as useful.

2. A face that would drive rats from a barn.

3. If work was a bed, you'd sleep on the floor.

4. I never forget an Irish face, but in your case, I'll make an exception.

5. May you melt off the earth like snow off the ditch.

6. May your pipe never smoke, may your teapot be broke.

7. May your spade never dig, may your sow never pig.

8. May the cat eat you and the devil eat the cat.

9. When you were born you were so ugly the nurse slapped your mother.

10. You're as sharp as a beach ball.

