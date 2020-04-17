This adorable three-year-old Irish dancer at her first Feis will melt your heart.

In a video posted to the Fleadh Cheoil Facebook page, this tiny dancer shows off some serious step dancing moves and a great deal of charm.

Dressed to the nines, the girl is brought out onto the dance floor and, at first, stands there a bit hesitantly. Then she starts dancing like a little pro, impressing the audience, which cheers and claps along to the music.

With a huge smile on her face, she looks like she’s having the time of her life.

The video has amassed over 2.2 million views. We can totally see why! What a cutie.

Watch it here:

* Originally published in June 2016.