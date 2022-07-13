Any craic, lads?

Craic is the Irish word that most confuses outsiders, yet it is a relatively simple concept. It is the atmosphere, fun, and carry-on surrounding a particular night out.

”How was the craic?” is the first question uppermost in most young Irish minds after a weekend.

Here’s the encyclopedia definition:

"Craic" (/kræk/ KRACK), or "crack" is a term for news, gossip, fun, entertainment, and enjoyable conversation, particularly prominent in Ireland. It is often used with the definite article – the craic.

So now that you have a grasp on what craic is, here are all the different kinds of craic (as if you weren't confused enough!):

Good craic: A fairly ok night out, fun but nothing too amazing.

Mighty craic: Better than good craic, not quite at the highest level, someone did some crazy stuff maybe.

Savage craic: Almost there, great night all together, everyone on top firm, Guinness flowing, great jokes.

Deadly craic: A step above savage but not quit the Everest moment.

The craic was ninety: The nirvana of craic, everything was amazing, incredible, everyone hooked up, the pints were great. No one quite sure how the word ninety came into it--a famous Christy Moore song “The craic was ninety in the Isle of Man” maybe:

And lastly!

Minus craic: That’s when a night goes wrong and essentially you’d have had more fun in a mausoleum.