The Old Irish Goat Society, along with Fingal County Council, have welcomed several kid goats to Howth Head this year and are asking the public to help name the new arrivals.

While 15 new kids joined the herd in 2022, the herd has welcomed a whopping 37 kid goats so far this year, what the council called "a phenomenal addition."

According to a Fingal County Council, the little goats are already hard at work, grazing the land to prevent gorse fires as summer in Ireland approaches and "keeping the area healthy and vibrant all year round."

The council said it is looking for "creative" name suggestions for the latest members of the herd, and are encouraging participants to consider names with "Irish cultural significance" that will reflect the breed's Irish roots.

Participants have until 5 pm on Wednesday, May 17 to submit their entry in the naming competition.

Once the judges have shortlisted the names, they will go out to a public vote.

The winner will be invited to meet their named goat for a photoshoot on picturesque Howth Head with the Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Howard Mahony.

The herd was brought to Howth Head in 2021 in an effort to prevent wildfires.

The goats, which were transported to the area from the national herd of Old Irish Goats of Mulraney, Co Mayo, were brought to the area to reduce the vegetation overgrowth.

According to the Fingal County Council, the ground-breaking conservation grazing project "utilizes traditional methods of management with a goat herder.

"For the first time in Ireland, the Norwegian 'No-fence' system which employs GPS tracking to define fenceless grazing areas.

"This critically endangered, native breed of goat will reside up on the beautiful Howth Head, playing an important role in managing growth to reduce fire risk to homes, while also enhancing the biodiversity of the priority heathland habitats.

"The Old Irish goat has the ability to control the accumulation of gorse, and due to their grazing behaviour and efficient digestive systems, adapt to feeding on harsher environments with low nutritive quality heathlands. They effectively offer a more economical and sustainable solution to managing the landscape."

The Old Irish Goat Society, with the support of Fingal County Council, runs the breeding program which aims to prevent the extinction of Ireland's only indigenous goat breed.

To participate in the naming competition, visit the Fingal County Council website.