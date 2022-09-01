Dubliners have a particularly colorful way with words. Beyond expletives, which are liberally scattered amid the colloquial, some of the language is positively poetic.

For those Dubliners who might have forgotten a few and those who never knew we’ve compiled a list of the best.

Warning! Yes, many of these are "rude." But as a Dubliner would say, “There ye have it!” (meaning “What ye going to do!”)

The Spire, O’Connell Street

The Spike

The Stiletto in the Ghetto

The Nail in the Pale

The Pin in the Bin

Anna Livia, Memorial Park, Wolf Tone Quay

The Floozie in the Jacuzzi

The Hoor in the Sewer

Bidet Mulligan

Viagra Falls

James Joyce statue, North Earl Street

The Prick with the Stick

Statue of two women, next to the Ha’Penny Bridge

The Hags with the Bags

Molly Malone, Suffolk Street

The Dolly with the Trolley

The Trollop with the Scollops

The Dish with the Fish

The Flirt in the Skirt

Pillars surrounding a statue of Wolfe Tone, north-east corner of St. Stephen's Green

Tone-henge (after Stonehenge).

Oscar Wilde, Merrion Square Park, northwest entrance

The Queer with the Leer

The Fag on the Crag

The Quare in the Square

The Millennium Clock, in the Liffey, by O’Connell Bridge

This one’s gone but not forgotten… This clock in the Liffey was created to commemorate the year 2000, however, it was pretty hard to see under the dark green, weedy water of the river.

The Time in the Slime

The Chime in the Slime

