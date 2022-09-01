Dubliners have a particularly colorful way with words. Beyond expletives, which are liberally scattered amid the colloquial, some of the language is positively poetic.
For those Dubliners who might have forgotten a few and those who never knew we’ve compiled a list of the best.
Warning! Yes, many of these are "rude." But as a Dubliner would say, “There ye have it!” (meaning “What ye going to do!”)
The Spire, O’Connell Street
9
- The Spike
- The Stiletto in the Ghetto
- The Nail in the Pale
- The Pin in the Bin
Anna Livia, Memorial Park, Wolf Tone Quay
9
- The Floozie in the Jacuzzi
- The Hoor in the Sewer
- Bidet Mulligan
- Viagra Falls
James Joyce statue, North Earl Street
9
- The Prick with the Stick
Statue of two women, next to the Ha’Penny Bridge
9
- The Hags with the Bags
Molly Malone, Suffolk Street
9
- The Dolly with the Trolley
- The Trollop with the Scollops
- The Dish with the Fish
- The Flirt in the Skirt
Pillars surrounding a statue of Wolfe Tone, north-east corner of St. Stephen's Green
9
9
- Tone-henge (after Stonehenge).
Oscar Wilde, Merrion Square Park, northwest entrance
9
- The Queer with the Leer
- The Fag on the Crag
- The Quare in the Square
The Millennium Clock, in the Liffey, by O’Connell Bridge
This one’s gone but not forgotten… This clock in the Liffey was created to commemorate the year 2000, however, it was pretty hard to see under the dark green, weedy water of the river.
9
- The Time in the Slime
- The Chime in the Slime
