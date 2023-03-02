David Beckham, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, visited one of Dublin's famous bars and took a tour of the iconic Guinness Storehouse to celebrate his son Cruz Beckham's 18th birthday.

Beckham and his son visited The Long Hall pub on Dublin's South Great George's Street where eagle-eyed fans spotted them.

The revelers later traveled to the Guinness Storehouse, where Beckham enjoyed a pint of the black stuff featuring an image of his famous Emporio Armani underwear shoot from 2007.

"God I’ve missed Dublin," Beckham wrote on his Instagram account.

"As we celebrate Cruzie #18 AGAIN, can’t beat a good Irish pub and the people."

Beckham is one of the most famous soccer players of all time and earned his fame playing in the great Manchester United side of the 1990s.

He later moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2003 where he formed part of the iconic "Galacticos" team, made up of some of the best and most expensive footballers on the planet.

Beckham then shocked the world by announcing a move to LA Galaxy, which made him the poster boy of the MLS and helped grow the game in the United States.

He is one of the wealthiest ex-footballers on the planet and is currently the owner of the new MLS club Inter Miami. He is also a co-owner of the English club Salford City, which plays in the fourth tier of English soccer.

In 1999, David married his wife Victoria (aka 'Posh Spice' of Spice Girls fame), at Luttrellstown Castle just outside of Dublin. The two have four children together - Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11.

Back in 2010, Beckham told Irish soccer star Roy Keane: “I love Ireland, honestly.

"I'm not just saying it because you're sat here asking me but I promise you I love Ireland."

He added: “It's a special place because we got married there. Every time I visit Ireland, it's really unbelievable.

“The people are so nice and I love Guinness so I can't wait to come back."