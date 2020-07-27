On a country road in Cork, this man driving saw a green glowing orb traveling across the night sky.

Sean Linehan was driving around Banteer, Co Cork, around 7pm on Monday, October 28 when he saw the green glowing orb traveling at a high speed across the dark night sky, reports The Irish Post.

Luckily, his dashcam inadvertently recorded the event, which Linehan posted to Twitter.

“Just caught this on my dashcam outside Banteer, Cork,” he wrote, describing the “bright meteor” as a “fireball flashing across the sky.”

“Footage doesn’t do it justice, very cool,” he added.

According to Astronomy Ireland, meteor showers have been reported across Clare, Cork, Athlone, Fermanagh and Mayo.

Astronomy Ireland later confirmed another fireball was spotted at about 10:50pm that same evening.

