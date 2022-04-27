"The Classic Irish Postcard Collection" is a newly released book that gives a beautifully illustrated insight into Ireland's past.

Written and published by County Cork author Tom Cronin, this enjoyable book took a number of years to create with Tom seeking out the most interesting and rare postcards he could find across the island of Ireland.

"I have been collecting postcards now for a number of years, also I have some contacts that made their collections available to me. It was difficult to track down postcards from some counties but this challenge made it all the more enjoyable", explained Tom.

The Classic Irish Postcard Collection by Tom Cronin is available for shipping worldwide. Buy your copy today by clicking here.

All the postcards featured in the book are original and incredibly have not been colorized or enhanced in any way, which Tom says adds to their uniqueness.

"It now seems that people no longer send postcards, technology has seen to that. It seems so sad to lose such a cheerful means of communication, this was a strong reason why I created the book along with the hope that it will give younger people an insight into the leisurely pace of life that their parents and grandparents enjoyed."

Creating a vision of what you can expect from this wonderful collection book, Tom says inside the pages are "a pinch of Dublin, a dollop of Galway, a scoop of the Lakes, a large slice of Belfast, and a dash of Cork, mix all of these together slowly adding a piece of Clare, with a portion of Limerick, Donegal, and Roscommon, now add to this a double helping of Wicklow and Kildare, with a generous sprinkling of all of the rest."

This is truly a book that you and your loved ones will treasure for always.

Tom Cronin is a writer and photographer, and native of Cork where he is involved in the study and preservation of some of the city’s oldest buildings and has been involved in the development of many local Cork charities.

