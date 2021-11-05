Wherever you are in the world, you’re invited to celebrate Ireland’s unique culture and people throughout December with To Be Irish at Christmas.

To Be Irish at Christmas returns this year from December 8 - 23 following the success of its inaugural programme last year, which saw engagement from over 50 countries.

The ‘To Be Irish At Christmas’ programme aims to reflect the diversity of contemporary Irish culture and is for everyone to enjoy; those born in Ireland, with ancestry in Ireland, or those with a grá for Ireland.

With invaluable input from Local Authorities, venues, organisations, shops, and the Irish Diplomatic network, last year’s To Be Irish At Christmas involved over 200 events, as well as hundreds of personal stories shared by our diaspora community.

This year, organizers are looking for more:

Events: Organisers are inviting event registrations for the To Be Irish At Christmas 2021 programme. Events can be online content aimed at the Irish Diaspora overseas and/or in-person events aimed at the Irish Diaspora or visitors travelling to Ireland over the Christmas period. Those interested in being included can register here.

Gift ideas: To Be Irish at Christmas is also an important platform to promote Irish products and services at this important gifting season. The Gifting section on ToBeIrish.ie showcases beautiful Irish-designed crafts and gifts for online sale. Gift shops and craftspeople interested in being featured should register here.

Stories: Organisers are collecting Extraordinary Stories for To Be Irish at Christmas from Irish people around the world; from photographs and videos, poems and podcasts, individuals, families, and organisations are invited to contribute to an online, multimedia tapestry of what it means to be Irish at Christmas. Share your story here.

The reopening of international travel brings renewed hope for those who have endured long and painful separations from families and friends, but there are still many who will not be able to travel. ‘To Be Irish’ wants to bring the very best of Ireland to them through this virtual portal.

What is 'To Be Irish'?

To Be Irish is an initiative to create meaningful connections with the Irish diaspora around the world.

Celebrating individuals, families, community organisations, and businesses with Irish roots, To Be Irish aims to be a virtual hub for sharing the joy of being Irish at special moments throughout the year.

Devised by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the To Be Irish platform is an opportunity to showcase events globally that celebrate Irish culture around Christmas featuring seasonal traditions, community initiatives, crafts, and more.

