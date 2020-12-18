The Irish really get the magic of Christmas and so in even in this toughest of all years, the countdown to holiday concerts and a welcome bit of seasonal cheer is underway

Brian Kennedy, the internationally acclaimed singer best known for “Riverdance on Broadway,” will return to host his live concert event on Facebook on Sunday, December 20 at 3 pm EST.

“Brian Kennedy's Christmas Special” features the Belfast-born singer up close and personal with a new set of songs, surprises and chat streamed live from Dublin, Ireland.

Ever since his first live Facebook concert on July 4, his response to the lockdowns and his belief that the show must go on, the event has become enormously popular. Since then, his performances have reached more than 120,000 fans from around the world who tune in regardless of the time zone.

"I’m so excited to bring 2020 to a close with my very first Christmas special in collaboration with The Seaview Sessions - Lar Flynn and Richard Meehan - featuring songs from the deluxe version of my album ‘Christmassy,' Kennedy told IrishCentral.

"It’s a difficult time of year for lots of people out there who maybe don’t have a family or a partner and so I hope our Live concert can bring a wee bit of joy and sparkle to a challenging time of year and maybe a wee cyber hug too. I hope you’ll be singing along with me to these Christmas classics and we can all raise a glass together. Happy Holidays everyone and here’s to a brighter new year.”

Brian Kennedy's Christmas Special will perform at 3 PM Eastern Standard Time (USA) and 8 PM Greenwich Mean Time (Ireland/UK). To buy your tickets click here.