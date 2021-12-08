In her new book, author Julianne Stanz suggests ancient Celtic tradition and wisdom as a way beyond modern despair and restlessness.

Stanz's book, "Braving the Thin Places: Celtic Wisdom for Creating a Space for Grace," points to a solution to the restlessness, despondency and joylessness experienced by many people today.

Stanz teaches readers to bravely enter what is known in ancient Celtic tradition as the "thin places," which she explains are the "wild, messy places where God is at work."

While the term can refer to sacred locations, it can also mean the “in-between” moments in time, as well as places within us.

"In these thin spaces we are broken open and we encounter ourselves, our relationship with others and with God, in a deeper and more authentic way. The Celts were never afraid to explore God in the known or in the wild, barren edges of life.”

According to Loyola Press, "Stanz unveils the mystery and lore of the Celtic culture and relates it to each individual’s 'soul journey' toward healing, hope, and joy.

"Using Irish seanfhocal (old words), her own life experiences, and Catholic teaching and tradition, the reader is introduced to concepts that help them enter their own thin places in order to break down where they are in life and face their fears and failures. This breaking open ultimately creates a space for grace, leading to spiritual freedom and peace."

Stanz writes: “We are spiritual beings. But today in a world rich in everything but simplicity, silence, and truth, we are distracting ourselves into spiritual oblivion. Spirituality has become divorced from relationship with God.”

"Braving the Thin Places" will be released by Loyola Press in January 2022. The book will be available in print, ebook, and audio formats.

