Here's a few of my favorite Irish podcasts:

‘I’m Grand Mam’

The ‘I’m Grand Mam’ podcast is hosted by PJ and Kevin who hail from Cork City but now live in East London. The Corkonians must have spent their summers kissing the Blarney Stone because they really do have the gift of the gab as they can be considered modern-day ‘scealaí’ (storytellers) as they recall stories of their childhood in Cork, dating disasters and the London Gay scene.

Witty episode titles, catchy music, and the Q and A sessions with their mammies have made ‘I’m Grand Mam’ the perfect feel-good podcast for the Summer. You can take the boys out of Cork but you can never take Cork out of the boys and provides an accurate description of Kevin and PJ as the podcast is peppered with Cork slang and colloquialisms ( listen to Ep 18 - Mad for Cork).

‘The Good Glow Podcast’

Georgie Crawford started ‘The Good Glow Podcast’ following her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. In each episode, Georgie speaks to different influential Irish women and they discuss their individual journeys, some of her guests include Irish blogger Louise Cooney and TV presenter Laura Whitemore.

‘The Good Glow Podcast’ is the ultimate self-care and wellness podcast. Georgie speaks candidly with guests about the importance of looking after ourselves and positivity especially in times like these. ‘The Good Glow Podcast’ is made for women by women.

‘The Blindboy Podcast’

Blindboy rose to fame as part of the iconic limerick duo, The Rubberbandits, and has since gone on to publish his own book and create one of the most popular Irish podcasts to-date. Blindboy has an active voice on twitter and is an advocate for social change.

This podcast has it all. It’s content ranges from Irish folklore to contemporary issues, to reading his own pieces of fiction and groundbreaking interviews with iconic Irish figures including the former MP and activist Bernadette Devlin McAliskey.

‘Irish History Podcast’

The ‘Irish History Podcast’ is hosted by historian Fin Dwyer. Dwyer started the podcast in 2010 and has since published two books and worked alongside the likes of RTÉ and the BBC.

You don't have to be a history buff to appreciate Dwyer's love for Irish history. Dwyer covers a range of topics in his podcast, from The Great Famine to an Irish murder in Cinncinati. Dwyer has also conducted a number of interviews with fellow historians as he looks into the likes of previous pandemics in Ireland and gangsters like Jack the Ripper.

