There may have been no trick or treating or Halloween parties to dress up for this year, but that didn't stop some Irish people getting creative with their costumes for 2020.

The year 2020 has been a year like no other and that has undoubtedly led to some unique costumes that had never even been contemplated in years gone by.

One man's costume, for example, expertly captured the look of a man who has dominated Irish news coverage this year - Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan.

It is unfathomable that anyone would have thought of dressing up as Dr. Holohan this time last year since almost no one knew who he was prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but these are the times we live in and the costume perfectly captures the look of Holohan's coronavirus press briefings.

this man wins Halloween pic.twitter.com/5SKemmWiJ1 — Sursh ✨ (@searedsha) October 31, 2020

A young child, meanwhile, chose to dress up in a homemade coronavirus costume, recreating the stock image of the virus seen in so many news articles this year.

I see your Holohan costume and raise you this...😂 pic.twitter.com/sfyfResDbS — Kathryn (@KathrynRuxton) October 31, 2020

Elsewhere, 11-year-old Millie Mitchell Lynch dressed up as Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and earned praise from the woman herself.

McDonald said that she had "serious competition" after Lynch's grandmother posted images of the 11-year-old's costume on Twitter.

The Sinn Féin leader has become an increasingly important figure in 2020 as Sinn Féin's popularity surges, inspiring the young Dubliner to put the uncanny costume together.

But it was Jonathan Quinn who arguably stole the show with his Halloween costume, and it wasn't even 2020 specific.

Quinn hilariously recreated the statue of Luke Kelly's head in North Dublin and posed alongside the actual statue on October 31.

Irish viral star Tadhg Fleming and his family, meanwhile, who rose to prominence when a bat got stuck in their kitchen, went all out with their Halloween costumes for 2020, perfectly mimicking the Oompa Loompas from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.