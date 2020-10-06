One of San Francisco's longest-standing Irish pubs has shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrington's Bar and Grill had been a mainstay in the heart of the city's Financial District for 85 years but closed its doors last week due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

Michael Harrington, the third-generation owner of the Irish bar, shared the news on the pub's website.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"To all our wonderful loyal patrons. Whom we miss and hope are well at these trying times. It is with a heavy heart, that we at Harringtons Bar and Grill are Announcing the sad news that we have closed our doors permanently," Harrington wrote last week.

He said that reopening the bar in the middle of the pandemic would be unsafe but waiting it out wasn't financially viable.

"The decision was very difficult to make but with everything we have to do regarding reopening in an unsafe environment for each of us. To wait out this pandemic was financially unreasonable."

"We have had eighty-five wonderful years of a broad diverse mix of patrons we so appreciate. Thank you for your support through the years," he concluded.

Located at 245 Front St., Harrington's first opened in 1935 and quickly became renowned for its atmosphere and cheap drink.

The pub proved popular with San Francisco Giants and 49ers fans and occasionally offered live music on a small stage at the back of the establishment.

Like every other bar in San Francisco, Harrington's closed in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spiral out of control in the United States.

SFGATE reports that bar staff posted a handwritten note on its storefront when it closed down in March.

"Closed until governor lifts it," the sign read.