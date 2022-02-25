Singer Chris de Burgh, perhaps best known for his '80s hit classic "The Lady in Red" put his eight-bedroom Georgian mansion with 27 acres of beautiful lands on the market for €12.5 million ($14 million) back in 2019. Now the price is dropped down by 21 percent to $11m.

De Burgh has owned the property for over 30 years. He and his family lovingly refurbished the Georgian mansion over the course of seven years, maintaining some historic details while adding other decidedly more modern and luxury amenities, like radiant heating, sound insulation, a recording studio, an indoor swimming pool, a guest house, a home cinema, stables, a tennis court, an elevator, and even a panic room.

He told Bloomberg that he and his wife, Diane, have decided to sell Bushey Park because it's "just too big for two people." Their children, Hubie, Michael, and Rosanna - who was crowned Miss Ireland and Miss World in 2003 - are all grown.

Bushey Park is located just outside the town of Enniskerry. The 23,158-square-foot main house includes a reception hall, a morning room, dining room, study, family room, an eat-in kitchen and a 600-bottle wine cellar, and eight bedrooms, all of which are en-suite.

The 12,000-square-foot “leisure complex” is where you'll find the screening room, a game room with ping pong tables, and the indoor pool, which de Burgh designed to reflect elements from his favorite pools he swam in while touring the world.

De Burgh indicated that he would consider selling the furniture along with the house, since much of it was custom built for the space.

The property is listed through David Ashmore of Sotheby's International Realty and is currently one of the most expensive properties on the market in Ireland.

* Originally published in June 2019, updated in Feb 2022.