Ever imagined owning your own piece of the Emerald Isle? A remote island set on the largest lake in Ireland could be yours.

Lees Island, an 85-acre Irish gem set on Lough Corrib in Connemara, County Galway, is currently on the market.

Located just minutes from the vibrant and historic city of Galway, Lees Island is presently a working cattle farm with good quality land and up to 25 inches of soil cover.

Read more Irish stone cottage in rural heritage town is on the market for less than $225k

Stone walls, beautiful hedgerows, and large mature trees add to the property’s countryside charm — not to mention the island’s two acres of woodland, which are perfect for walks and exploratory hikes.

Two spacious farm buildings and two large storage sheds are included with the property, as is a complete range of farm machinery, and a self-propelled barge.

Should you wish to develop the island, its flat land would easily lend itself to additions like a golf course or a runway (the fields are large enough for landing a helicopter). An optional 3/4 acre site is also available on the adjacent mainland.

The island also features three stone piers, your gateway to the wonders of the surrounding lake, be it for fishing, sailing, jet-skiing, or other water sports.

While the beautiful Lough Corrib is renowned as one of Europe’s best freshwater fishing lakes, especially known for its wild brown trout and salmon.

The asking price for Lees Island is available upon request, but according to the Independent.ie figure could vary from €245,000 to €770,000 ($278,088 to $874,104)

Other Irish islands currently on the market for private purchase include West Calf Island in Cork, Shore Island in Clare, and Mannions Island in Cork.