A new video has been released showcasing the beauty of the Ulster-Ireland section of the International Appalachian Trail, which traverses some of the most breathtaking scenery in Ireland.

The next phase of the Ulster-Ireland chapter of the International Appalachian Trail (IAT), is an extension of the world-renowned walking route on the Canada and US border, as well as in countries around the globe.

As Ireland’s only coast-to-coast walk, the 279-mile route includes a great choice of long and short-distance walks, taking in every terrain you could want.

From spectacular West Donegal to the stunning Causeway Coast in County Antrim. Discover historic monuments, dramatic coastlines, rugged mountains, areas of outstanding natural beauty, and a World Heritage Site.

New video highlights International Appalachian Trail Ulster – Ireland:

The striking video highlight the spectacular scenery and some of the many things to do and see along this newly-signposted walking trail – to walkers and potential holidaymakers around the world.

The film features the route’s starting point at Bunglas Viewpoint at the stunning Slieve League and journey to Lough Eske in County Donegal through to the Ulster Way where it takes viewers through the rural landscapes of Tyrone and the Sperrins, as well as taking in the much loved Ulster American Folk Park – itself a shrine to the lasting connection between Ulster and America.

Past the Sperrins, the IAT Ulster-Ireland runs north onto the world-famous Giant’s Causeway Coast and the stunning north Antrim coastline before traversing the Glens of Antrim and finishing at the port of Larne.

Ethan Loughrey from Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to unveil our latest online film, which showcases some of the spectacular locations along this wonderful walking trail.

"Research shows that many international visitors want to be active in nature while on vacation– and this video is sure to appeal to both serious walkers and leisure hikers alike. It also allows us to reach out to a group of people who are already very much aware of this trail in North America and to encourage them to come and try the next leg of it – in Donegal and Northern Ireland.”

To keep up to date with developments from the IAT Ulster–Ireland you can follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also find more information about the trail by visiting their website.