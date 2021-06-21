Nothing restores and relaxes your mind and body like a yoga retreat. Ireland has some of the best to offer.

What do you get when you combine the stunning Irish landscape, healthy and delicious local foods, and kind, encouraging yoga instructors? The very best yoga retreats in Ireland.

For those looking to engage in some healthy, restorative travel, Ireland’s yoga retreats are the perfect ticket. With options for all skill levels, budgets, and time commitments, the following are our recommendations for the top yoga retreats in Ireland. Do you have another favorite? Let us know in the comment section.

Nothing will put you in a meditative mood like the otherworldly karst limestone landscape of The Burren! These retreats take full advantage of the stunning surroundings. In week or weekend-long options, the retreats range in price from $365 (€320) to $830 (€730), with accommodation, meals, and yoga classes included.

Other restorative activities on the agenda include guided outings to visit local attractions such as the Mulloughmore, Aillwee caves, Cliffs of Moher and many more; outdoor activities including hill walking, surfing, kayaking, strolls by the sea and simply relaxing in nature; guided walks and drives with spectacular scenery along the Wild Atlantic Way; delicious vegetarian food and optional vegetarian cooking classes. Check out their website to learn more.

Set in a lovingly restored historic property dating back to the 1840s, The Courtyard offers luxurious weekend retreats that make the perfect escape from daily life or restful addition to any trip to Ireland. The Courtyard is a family-run business, with all meals (vegan and vegetarian) planned and made from scratch by the owner, Olivia, who is a Ballymaloe-trained chef. All of the instructors have at least 10 years' experience, so you and your yoga practice will be in the best of hands.

They have approximately one weekend retreat on schedule for each month of 2019. Each has a different focus, such as meditation, Ayurveda, wellness, and women’s health, and each cost $490 (€430), with accommodation, meals, and yoga instruction included. More information on their website.

With day, weekend, and week-long retreats, Carlingford Yoga has plenty of options. Located just an hour-long drive from Dublin or Belfast, nestled in a valley surrounded by the Cooley Mountains, Eagle Rock Retreat is an idyllic escape.

With an impressive 15-year track record of satisfied customers, the team behind Carlingford Yoga really seems to know what they’re doing. Each retreat includes accommodation, vegan and vegetarian meals, yoga classes, hikes in the Cooley Mountains, and excursions to the medieval town of Carlingford. Attendance is capped at 12 people, so you’ll definitely have room to breathe. Visit their website for more information.

Set in the beautiful lakelands of Fermanagh, Blaney Spa and Yoga Centre is the perfect place to relax and unwind for those who love the idea of a yoga retreat but want to maintain a sense of independence. Book a stay at one of their luxurious self-catering cottages that dot a 120-acre farm and apple orchard overlooking Lough Erne and incorporate the on-premises yoga classes and spa treatments as you please.

The cottages sleep from two to 14 people, with prices ranging greatly depending on the number of people and time of year. See their website for more information and a cost estimate. Just a short drive from the Wild Atlantic way, there are plenty of local attractions to visit during your stay, and the center itself offers guides for walks, hikes, and boat trips. View all options on their website.

This might just be the ultimate Irish yoga retreat. With a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and the Cliffs of Moher, prepare to relax, unwind, and ground yourself with yoga practice, delicious food, hot tub and sauna sessions, and rejuvenating nature walks through Ireland’s most iconic landscape.

Run by wife and husband team Michelle and Michael Moroney, the Cliffs of Moher Retreat offers a range of retreats, with lengths of one to five days, and different areas of focus including recovery, nature immersion, food, and yoga teacher training. Visit their website for further details.

Originally published in 2019. Updated in June 2021.

