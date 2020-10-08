One of Dublin's most luxurious hotels has been named as the best hotel in Ireland for 2020.

The Westbury Hotel, located just off Grafton Street in the heart of Dublin City, has been named as Ireland's top hotel in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards for the third time in-a-row.

The awards take place annually, with readers of the luxury lifestyle magazine voting on their favorite hotels around the country, and the Westbury beat off some for fierce competition from several prestigious Dublin hotels to top the list for the third year running.

The hotel's central location appeals to guests more than anything, according to the magazine.

"It's all about location, location, location – tucked away just off the shopping mecca of Grafton Street and perfectly placed to tap into the scene," the magazine said.

The magazine also set that the hotel's rooms were being gradually redesigned to add to the luxury of the central hotel.

"Guest rooms are gradually being spruced up and burnished with a lighter, brighter touch, there are killer cocktails and a local crowd at the glamorous Sidecar bar and staff work hard to help guests unlock hidden sides of the city."

Vincent O'Gorman, General Manager of the Westbury Hotel, said: "We are delighted to have been voted the number one hotel in Ireland by the Condé Nast Traveler 2020 Readers' Choice Awards for a third time.

"On behalf of the entire team at The Westbury, I would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to all of our guests for their continued support. In a year that has brought many challenges, we are sincerely grateful."

Here are the top 10 hotels in Ireland for 2020, according to Condé Nast Traveler:

The Westbury - Dublin City Lough Eske Castle - Lough Eske, Co Donegal Ballynahinch Castle Hotel - Connemara, Co Galway The Lodge at Ashford Castle - Cong, Co Mayo Kilkea Castle - Castledermot, Co Kildare Park Hotel Kenmare - Kenmare, Co Kerry Ballyfin - Ballyfin, Co Laois The Shelbourne, Autograph Collection - Dublin City The Merrion - Dublin City Croke Park Hotel - Dublin City