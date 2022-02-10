Feel the love from CIE Tours this Valentine's Day with their latest special offer on travel to Ireland.

This year CIE Tours is celebrating its 90th anniversary. For nine decades they have been offering the warmest of welcomes, sharing the finest sights and local lore, and developing their knack for fostering friendships on the road.

To show their gratitude to the traveling guests and travel agents who have supported them in achieving this milestone, the company has launched a special offer this Valentine's month called "From CIE Tours, With Love".

Customers can enjoy 10% off on select tours to Ireland and Britain plus a special deal on travel deposits by being able to put down only a $90 deposit for all guided vacations to Ireland, Britain, Iceland, and Italy, as well as on packages such as "Classic Itineraries Self-Drive" and "Classic Itineraries With Driver in Ireland".

Click here to check out CIE Tours' latest travel offer to Ireland - hurry this deal ends on February 28, 2022!

The company’s 90th Anniversary celebration also extends beyond promotional offers with a series of exciting prizes. In February, follow CIE Tours on Facebook for a chance to win a piece of Waterford crystal on “Waterford Wednesdays”.

Continue to watch the company’s social media channels for opportunities to win other prizes, and to learn about the company’s storied past. A series of articles will be released monthly on CIE Tours’ website, including archival photos and accounts of the company’s creation as one of the pioneers in developing the tourism industry to Ireland.

CIE Tours started operating in Ireland in 1932 as part of the Great Southern Railway; the year Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. Her exploratory spirit inspired travelers to dream about adventures across the pond, and CIE Tours was among the first to share the magic and history of their country.

On a vacation with CIE Tours, travelers could explore on a luxury motorcoach escorted by a professional tour director, ensuring their limited vacation time was spent experiencing Ireland’s most popular sights and establishments. By 1958, when Aer Lingus started transatlantic service from New York to Dublin, CIE Tours was firmly established as the destination leader for U.S. travelers to Ireland.

In the years that followed, CIE Tours added more destinations including England, Scotland, Wales, Italy and Iceland to its portfolio to meet the growing demand from repeat guests.

CIE Tours now offers more than 40 all-inclusive guided vacations hosted by nearly 160 knowledgeable tour directors, plus limitless opportunities for custom travel with self-drive and private driver/guide programs.

Learn more about CIE Tours and their latest offer by clicking here.