May brings long evenings, vivid color, and a gentler pace across the island, creating the perfect backdrop for a restorative getaway shaped by authentic local experiences.

The key to the perfect Ireland getaway? Slow down, stay longer, and savor every moment. Because here, the pace is relaxed, the attitude is easy, and joy lives in life’s simple pleasures: a coastal train ride, a quiet greenway, a seafood lunch that stretches into the afternoon, or a night spent under the stars in a cozy yurt.

May is when the island truly leans into that spirit. The long evenings return, hedgerows burst into bloom, and the whole landscape glows with a softness you only get at this time of year.

Across the island, color scatters across the landscape like paint on an artist’s canvas. Wildflowers bloom in meadows and on cliff paths. Coastal villages brighten with their painted shopfronts and window boxes spilling over with early geraniums. Even the skies get in on the act with those late spring sunsets that linger and set fire to the sky.

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This is Ireland Unrushed: when you give yourself time, Ireland gives you more. It lets you settle into the idea that the best, most authentic moments come when you take the time to appreciate your surroundings and truly take a vacation.

Walk or cycle along a greenway or a quiet boreen, and you’ll notice how it will quiet your mind as the only things you can hear are the birds and the breeze around you.

See how many colors you can spot, between the yellow flare of gorse, the delicate whites and pinks of hawthorn, the first foxgloves rising on the banks of a hill – it is a kaleidoscope. Orchids appear like tiny surprises for anyone who pauses long enough to look.

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It’s the perfect backdrop for journeys like:

Carrick‑on‑Shannon in County Leitrim - drifting along the Shannon–Erne Waterway, where life naturally settles into a gentler rhythm.

- drifting along the Shannon–Erne Waterway, where life naturally settles into a gentler rhythm. Westport in County Mayo - cycling the Great Western Greenway toward Achill Island, with sea cliffs, sheep crossings, and Atlantic air that feels like a reset.

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And no matter the journey you take, the local partners deepen the experience: The Boatyard Distillery in Fermanagh (where you can find the perfect Gin for any occasion and a true local story), Burren Smokehouse (which brings farm to table to a new level), and Connemara Equestrian Escapes, each offering a way to connect with the land through flavor, craft, or activity.

Along the coasts

Along the coast, seal pups bask on rocks, foals wobble through their first weeks in the fields, and the rhythm of the Atlantic has a restorative power over it.

Coastal journeys that shine in May include:

The Causeway Coastal Route is a 115-mile adventure stretching from Belfast to Derry, with ancient castles, towering cliffs, and areas of unparalleled natural beauty along the way.

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Waterford tracing the Copper Coast, a UNESCO Global Geopark of cliffs, coves, and quiet beaches.

tracing the Copper Coast, a UNESCO Global Geopark of cliffs, coves, and quiet beaches. Cork from Kinsale’s seafood havens to wild peninsulas and island fortresses.

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Partners like Atlantic Sea Kayaking and Strangford Lough Activity Center offer ways to experience the coastline from the water, gliding past sea caves, seals, and stories etched into the shoreline.

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Cities and towns

As the days stretch, music spills out of the pub door and into the street. A busker warming up or a festival tent glowing at dusk. May is when Ireland’s cultural calendar begins to hum again.

Urban journeys that feel especially alive this time of year:

In Dublin, wandering from the Liberties to the coast, where you can find distilleries, street art, and sea air all within a commutable radius.

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In Galway , you can drift between cafés, craft shops, quayside music, and the pull of the Aran Islands.

you can drift between cafés, craft shops, quayside music, and the pull of the Aran Islands. In Belfast, you can find creativity, history, and green spaces that all blend seamlessly into our UNESCO Music City.

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In Kilkenny, you will find medieval streets, craft studios, and riverside walks that invite you to take your time.

And throughout these cities, partners like Taste and Tour, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, and the Peacemakers Museum add depth, flavor, and storytelling to every stop.

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Gardens, makers and moments of stillness

May is also when Ireland’s gardens and growers come into their own. Mount Congreve Gardens in County Waterford, one of the world's great gardens, is in full bloom. Local makers from the Burren Smokehouse to artisan distillers and cheesemakers offer tastes rooted in place. And in Northern Ireland, Strangford Lough Activity Centre and Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen connect visitors great memories and new skills to take home with them.

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When you move through Ireland unrushed, the details the ones that stay with you rise to the surface.

A final note for travelers

If you’re dreaming of a trip that feels restorative, spacious, and full of quiet color, May is one of the most beautiful months to experience the island. Come for the landscapes, stay for the authenticity, and leave with the feeling that only Ireland can give you.

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Ireland is not just a destination, it's a feeling. Follow your heart to Ireland and discover the adventure that awaits you. Whether you decide to wander through 5,000 years of history in Ireland’s Ancient East, breathe in Ireland’s magnificent west coast along the Wild Atlantic Way, embrace a giant spirit in Northern Ireland, or enjoy the unspoiled majesty of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

This article is presented proudly in partnership with Tourism Ireland. To learn more about Tourism Ireland and get inspired for your next visit to Ireland, check out their website at Ireland.com.