Ireland has been named among the European countries with the most child-friendly hiking trails.

Hiking can be a great activity for a family to enjoy together. It's a great way to create a stronger bond, get some exercise and admire nature.

However, as some trails can be more challenging and dangerous than others, when hiking with young ones it is important to choose a trail that is appropriate for children.

With this in mind, LiveRugbyTickets.co.uk has conducted a study to discover which European countries have the most children-friendly hikes.

Ireland, which has 104 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2, ranked ninth on the list.

The website writes: "A great trail to try out if you’re in Ireland with your children (or even by yourself) is J.B Malone – Djouce, situated near Calary, County Wicklow. This is a 7.1 km trail that can be completed in 2 h 41 min. You are welcome to bring your dog as well and they may be off leash in some areas. From this hike you can see panoramic views of Dublin, however be aware that the winds are very strong. "

Denmark, which boasts 637 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2, topped the list, followed by The Netherlands and Belgium.

These are the countries with the most child-friendly hiking trails:

1. Denmark – 637 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

2. The Netherlands – 516 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

3. Belgium – 290 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

4. Switzerland – 249 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

5. The United Kingdom – 241 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

6. Luxembourg – 220 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

7. Hungary – 150 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

8. Croatia – 116 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

9. Ireland – 104 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

10. Germany - 102 child-friendly trails per 10,000 km2

To find the European countries with the most child-friendly hiking routes, researchers at LiveRugbyTickets.co.uk gathered data on the number of child-friendly trails per country from Alltrails, a reputable hiking trail aggregator.

The experts then calculated each country's child-friendly trail density based on the number of trails per km² (land area) and ranked the countries in descending order.

