2020, thanks to coronavirus, has seen people all around the world forced to reconsider their travel plans.

“Staycations” are the order of the day this year as people are being encouraged to avoid all non-essential travel abroad in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Thankfully for the people of Ireland, there is no shortage of places to explore in their own Irish backyards.

And with the "Stay and Spend" scheme announced by the Irish government in July, there's little to no excuse to try your hand at an Irish staycation.

Read More: Why you should be planning a staycation in Ireland, a land of contrasts

From city living in the likes of Ireland’s capital city of Dublin, to more natural escapes like rambles along the Wild Atlantic Way, you really can’t go wrong with a staycation in Ireland.

So tell us - have you planned your own staycation in Ireland before?

Did you try something new, or revisit an old favorite?

Maybe you went camping? (Or, if it's more your style, "glamping!")

Or loaded up the car and took a nice long road trip?

Maybe you treated yourself to a spa break?

Did you explore a “tourist site” that you've never taken the chance to visit before?

Maybe you just unplugged at home for a nice dose of rest and relaxation!

Read More: Fancy a free stay on a farm in Ireland? We have the solution

What tips do you have to share with your fellow IrishCentral readers? Is there somewhere in Ireland you can't wait to return to for another staycation ... or maybe there's somewhere people should avoid!

Whatever it is, we want to know about it. Let us know how you got on in our latest IrishCentral readers’ survey, below!

Create your own user feedback survey