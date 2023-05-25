In the heart of Kenmare, County Kerry, Sheen Falls Lodge promises the warmest of welcomes for guests arriving from the United States.

Located in Kenmare Bay along Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, you will find Sheen Falls Lodge. Perfectly placed for exploring the untamed beauty of southwest Ireland, surrounded by glorious mountains and waterfalls, rivers, and beaches to discover.

Considered Ireland’s original 5-star countryside lodge, Sheen Falls Lodge is set amid a 300-acre estate. The lodge and its cottages are renowned for the award-winning fine-dining restaurant, for luxurious rooms and suites, and the Easanna Wellness & Spa.

The property offers a wide range of activities including falconry, clay pigeon shooting, horseback riding, and salmon fishing in the Sheen River. Plus the Lodge recently purchased the Ring of Kerry Golf Course. Located only five miles from the hotel, the course is a PGA-standard Championship 18-hole golf course and was designed by Eddie Hackett and Ron Kirby.

Arriving at the Lodge you can immerse yourself in the hotel’s luxurious surroundings and choose from a choice of guest rooms, suites, and cottages for your home away from home.

Every guest room at Sheen Falls Lodge is a room with a view and each one features its own unique style with beautifully understated palettes that reflect the seasons. Staying in "Riverside", you’ll enjoy the gentle babble of the cascading Sheen Falls by your window; "Bayside" you’ll find sweeping views over Kenmare Bay, with the constantly changing seascape for company.

While the luxury Irish cottages & villas blend the splendor of Sheen Falls Lodge with self-catering facilities and space for the whole family. Packaged as traditional thatched cottages, they offer five enchanting holiday homes situated on their glorious private estate in Kenmare.

The cottages contain all features and five-star standards of the Lodge – from crisp bedlinen and beautiful surroundings – but with the added benefit of a kitchen, dining, and living area, outdoor terrace, and your own private slice of paradise.

Dining at Sheen Falls Lodge is always a memorable experience. No matter the time of day or occasion, you’ll find innovative menus to suit your mood, with flavors that reflect the very landscape that surrounds us and the bounty of Irish produce.

From casual lunch or cocktails in The Stables Brasserie to a superb evening of immersive dining at The Falls Restaurant, we will take you on a delectable culinary journey during your visit to Sheen Falls Lodge.

Sheen Falls Lodge is 52km south of Kerry International Airport, 97km northwest of Cork International Airport, 164km southwest of Shannon International Airport, and 343km of Dublin International Airport.

Sheen Falls Lodge is 52km south of Kerry International Airport, 97km northwest of Cork International Airport, 164km southwest of Shannon International Airport, and 343km of Dublin International Airport.