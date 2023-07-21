Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel in Co Donegal has been named the Best 4 Star Hotel and Golf Resort in Donegal at the Lux Life Resort and Retreat Awards 2023.

This is the second year the Redcastle Hotel, located on the picturesque Inishowen Peninsula, has scooped the prestigious accolade which comes after it unveiled a €500,000 refurbishment over the past year.

The Irish hotel’s staff are rightfully delighted with the big Lux Life Awards win which places Redcastle Hotel at the forefront of affordably luxurious hotels in the North and Northwest of Ireland.

Speaking of the win, Redcastle Hotel’s general manager Owen McGee said: “We are delighted to accept this award from Lux Life Resort and Retreat Awards 2023, which will be great for Redcastle Hotel’s visibility, and hopefully bring more guests to Donegal in late summer and early autumn.

“The standard of hotels in Ireland is particularly high so it’s good to be given this recognition.

"This is the second year running we have landed this award, so it gives us confidence that we are doing something right here.

“Our team here is strong and passionate, and we are always planning on how to improve Redcastle Hotel.

“Our recent investment into the hotel of €500,000 gave us a fabulous modern look and the feedback so far has been really positive.”

Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel is nestled on the shores of Lough Foyle and just below Malin Head in Inishowen, which will take your breath away with its wild Atlantic coastline, tiny fishing villages, and natural charm.

Redcastle Hotel offers 94 bedrooms and luxury suites boasting ocean or parkland views, as well as its own private 9-hole golf course, outstanding restaurant, swimming pool, gym, and luxury spa.

Redcastle Hotel is looking forward to welcoming guests for the late summer season.